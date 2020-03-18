Beaver Dam, WI (53916)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.