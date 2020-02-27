As a vendor to the newspaper industry, if there’s one statement on the convention floor that I hear over and over again regardless of where I go in the country. … And, trust me, that’s a lot of places. … It is some variance of the statement: “Well, you know, print is not dead!”
The New Yorker has launched a weekly newsletter focused on climate change, Nieman Lab reported. The Cl…
News organizations in New York state are using AP StoryShare in a project supported by the Google News…
The News Media Alliance has filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court in support of Oracle in the G…
The Springfield News-Leader (Missouri) is relocating its printing and production from Springfield to a…
The free OC Weekly, a paper covering Orange County and Long Beach, has ceased production.
Hearst Magazines’ editorial, video, design, photo and social staff across 24 brands is moving to union…
The Association for PRINT Technologies (APTech), an association for print service providers and print …
TEN Publishing is closing 19 of its 22 automotive magazines by the end of 2019, Folio: reported, citin…
¿Deben estar los medios de noticias en TikTok? La pregunta ronda las redacciones desde hace ya algunos…
La prensa de nota roja fue fuertemente cuestionada en México durante el mes de febrero. Feministas con…
“Newsrooms that don’t embrace change are going to be left behind,” Brett McKeehan, Director – Asia, CN…
Insurance is an essential component for any journalist, but many around the globe – especially freelan…
Flip-Pay is a turnkey solution for payments, subscriptions, identity management, customer service, finance and analytics across your entire estate. Installation is effortless and the customisation features make this the most powerful content monetisation platform available. Flip-Pay was created to assist digital content providers with lowering operational running costs, permit frictionless and granular payment options within digital media and deliver GDPR friendly, actionable analytics data to the business and editorial teams.
Flip-Pay is a data-driven, fully managed scalable content monetization platform, giving your business a competitive advantage.
