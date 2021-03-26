Among the items on many publishers’ to do list is concerning themselves with changes to third-party cookies, used to trace people’s moves online.
In 2020, Google announced that its Chrome browser intended to remove support for third-party cookies within two years.
Apple has also made anti-third-party-cookie moves and Mozilla’s Firefox browser has been blocking third-party cookies since 2019.
The moves come amid pressure from regulators, rising privacy concerns and hundreds of millions of global users turning to ad blockers.
Google is now sampling new techniques to fill the third-party cookie gap, reports tech.co., as are its rivals, says Wired. Among terms on the scene is Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), machine learning that “analyzes web activity within Chrome, not Google’s data centers, and lumps people into a group with others who have similar interests,” says Wired.
First-party data (gathered directly by websites that users visit as opposed to third-party data from a browser), email addresses as identifiers and getting permission to target ads are prominent in models going forward.