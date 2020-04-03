British Columbia’s newspaper industry has been dealt another major blow, with layoffs across the province and a much-loved local Vancouver paper halting both print and online publication indefinitely on Thursday.
The Vancouver Courier, a well-known newspaper now published by Glacier Media Group and founded in 1908, is “suspending publication until further notice,” according to a statement published on its website.
The news follows “temporary layoffs” that have hit all newspapers "across the province" run by another B.C. publisher, Black Press, according to a March 25 report in the Vernon Morning Star. The southern interior newspaper also said it was moving to one print edition a week.
Jody Wilson-Raybould, the Independent MP for Vancouver-Granville and a former justice minister and attorney general, told National Observer it was sad to see the Courier shutting down its print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.