he coronavirus pandemic and its calamitous effect on advertising revenue has put a suburban Chicago news organization out of business after 15 years, Robert Feder writes. 22nd Century Media, publisher of 14 community newspapers and websites covering the North Shore and southwest suburbs, abruptly shut down operations Tuesday, resulting in the loss of more than 40 jobs -- including 20 newsroom positions.

 

