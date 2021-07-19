Mattos Newspapers (California), which includes The Gustine Press-Standard, Westside Index, Tuesday Review, Westsideconnect.com and commercial printing, is being bought by 209 Multimedia Corporation, Westsideconnect.com reports.
Owners of 209 Multimedia are Hank and Kelly Vander Veen.
Hank has been group publisher of the papers in the Central Valley for almost a decade. Kelly has a background in digital management, commercial printing and newspapers.
The company includes six papers, several magazines and a digital services agency.
209 Multimedia also has a commercial printing operation printing 10 to 15 other papers and magazines each week.