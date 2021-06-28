Newsletter-first local media company 6AM City is on pace to more than triple the size of the business in 2021, says the company. Over the next six months, 6AM City will expand into 24 U.S. cities and reach more than one million subscribers. To help with this expansion, the company has added experienced media executives to its board and leadership team, says the company.
6AM City has announced its next 14 markets, adding to eight current markets across the Southeast. Additional markets will be named in the coming months, says the company. The fourteen are Boston (BOStoday), Portland (PDXtoday), Seattle (SEAtoday), San Diego (SDtoday), Sacramento (SACtoday), San Jose (SJCtoday), Louisville (LOUtoday), Lexington (LEXtoday), Kansas City, Missouri (KCtoday), Richmond (RICtoday), Madison, Wisconsin (608today), Indianapolis (INDYtoday), Fort Worth (FTWtoday) and San Antonio (SATXtoday).
In each city, 6AM will be hiring local editorial and sales staff.