A. H. Belo Corporation has announced that it will transfer the listing of its Series A common stock from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq starting with trading on June 29. The company’s new ticker symbol will be DALN. The decision to move to Nasdaq follows an internal review of what market best serves the company’s interests going forward, according to Katy Murray, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Concurrent with its listing on Nasdaq, the company will change its name to DallasNews Corporation.
The parent company of The Dallas Morning News announced in March that it would change its name, citing its A. H. Belo’s links to the Confederacy, said the paper.
The name change was approved by approximately 99.4 percent of the votes represented at the company’s annual meeting on May 13. The name change and website DallasNewsCorporation.com will be effective on June 29.
“We are keenly aware that the relationship of our company’s name to a person who figured prominently in the Confederate Army is the source of discomfort, even pain, for many of our fellow citizens,” Robert W. Decherd, company chairman, president and CEO, said during a quarterly conference call in March. “And that is intolerable to the leaders of this enterprise.”
The company wants to embrace “the social justice movement underway in America,” said Decherd.