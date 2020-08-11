Adams Publishing Group is going with Memoriams for obituary self-serve across all properties, said a press release from Adpay | Memoriams.
Memoriams, by Ancestry, is an obituary self-serve network solution for funeral homes and private party individuals. It provides the ability with a single order to place an obituary locally and then into over 3,400 media properties around North America. APG already used Memoriams for a number of their western region properties, the release says.
APG switched to Memoriams from another vendor platform.
Webinar trainings are scheduled to manage seamless transitions for funeral directors and the newspaper teams. On-site trainings will occur when COVID-19 allows.
Ancestry is Memoriams parent company and Memoriams is a subsidiary of Adpay, a provider of online solutions to the media industry. Adpay customers include Advance Digital, AIM Media, Gatehouse Media, Lee Enterprises, The Dallas Morning News, Black Press, Evening Post Industries, Tampa Bay Times and The Wall Street Journal.