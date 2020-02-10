Adams Publishing Group has chosen Brainworks Stratica Advertising and CRM solution for their estimated 550 users companywide, according to Brainworks Software.
Adams is a Brainworks development partner.
“We look forward to working with APG, both as customer and co-development partner,” said Rick Sanders, president and CEO of Brainworks. “We recognize that significant changes are happening in the traditional partner model and the best path to profitability in this industry is through co-development partnerships that are easy to do business with like APG.”
Adams Publishing has 27 daily papers, more than 100 non-daily papers and a number of other media-related businesses in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Other Adams family enterprises include outdoor advertising (billboards), radio, wine and Camping World/Good Sam (recreational vehicles).
Brainworks has offices in Sayville, New York; Wichita, Kansas; and Belleville, Canada.
