Media buying platform Adwanted Group has acquired SRDS, a unit for locating and comparing digital and traditional media across business, consumer and geographic audiences. Adwanted Group CEO Emmanuel Debuyck said in a news release that the acquisition is designed to create a critical mass marketplace where media planners and buyers can engage in automated, one-stop planning and buying for traditional media on a single platform.
Adwanted purchased SRDS (Standard Rate & Data Service) from data, insights and consulting company Kantar Media in an all-cash agreement; specific terms were not disclosed. Bain Capital recently acquired a controlling stake in Kantar. Prior to the acquisition, Adwanted had exclusive rights to license SRDS data on more than 6,700 U.S. business-to-business and consumer magazines and integrate the data with the Adwanted platform.
The Adwanted Group was founded in France in 2012 and launched its U.S. operation late last year.
