Agfa Graphics has opened a new center for offset technology in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the OEM’s Offset Technical Competence Center (TCC) on Feb. 26, with Agfa’s North American Regional President Gunther Mertens and Guido Hauquier, global director offset applications, leading the celebration.
The TCC is a fully-equipped lab that features Agfa’s integrated pre-press and pressroom solutions to demonstrate numerous commercial, packaging, newspaper and UV printing applications.
The TCC will showcase innovations that reduce waste, eliminate chemicals and lower ink consumption while saving on energy costs, Agfa says. It was designed to provide a library of knowledge and quality customer support for Agfa systems and new-product introductions. The TCC is open to all printers for demonstrations.
“Agfa’s investment in offset focuses on lowering the total cost of print manufacturing for our customers,” said Mertens. “Customers appreciate our unique partnering approach whereby we use innovative solutions — including software — to increase profits for printers and create value for their business and for the offset industry as a whole. Agfa continually develops new solutions for the offset marketplace. One of the latest examples is SPIR@L screening,” he said.
Agfa’s parent company is headquartered in Mortsel, Belgium. The company has sales offices and distribution centers throughout the U.S.
