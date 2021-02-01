Agillic and MPP Global are partnering to provide a “comprehensive, end-to-end subscription solution,” says a press release on the partnership.
The partnership combines Agillic’s personalization and marketing platform with MPP Global’s subscriber management and billing platform, “to optimize the entire customer lifecycle from acquisition to revenue optimization, retention and win-back,” says the release.
Software company Agillic, headquartered in Copenhagen, enables marketers to maximize the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalized communication, says the release.
MPP Global, headquartered in the U.K. and with offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, provides subscriber management and billing platform eSuite.