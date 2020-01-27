Starting March 4, the Daily Home (Talladega, Alabama) and Anniston Star (Alabama) will produce print editions of the papers three days a week, Wednesdays, Fridays and a Saturday/Sunday weekend edition delivered on Saturdays. The papers had been printing five days weekly. The papers announced the new schedule.
The papers are also moving to mail delivery through the postal service.
“Our reporters and editors will continue to report the news every day and provide it first through our online platforms, including our website, Facebook, Twitter and our mobile apps,” wrote Executive Editor Anthony Cook in a FAQ on the changes.
The papers are owned by Consolidated Publishing, which also publishes The News-Journal (Jacksonville, Piedmont and Northern Calhoun County), The Cleburne News and The St. Clair Times.
