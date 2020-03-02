Swift Communications has sold the Greeley Tribune (Colorado) to MediaNews Group, the paper reported.
Hedge fund Alden Global Capital owns MNG. Among MNG papers are The Denver Post and the Boulder Daily Camera.
The sale was due to be complete on March 1.
“With this change, the Greeley Tribune, its staff and the community will benefit from the many resources that MNG has in the region, as well as benefiting the long term interests of both companies,” said Bill Waters, chairman and CEO, Swift Communications.
Left out of the sale was The Fence Post Company, an independent Swift Communications company that includes The Fence Post agriculture paper based in Greeley, as well as other agriculture and country living publications based in Colorado, South Dakota and Wisconsin, the Greeley paper said.
