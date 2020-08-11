All in Print China 2020 will be held as scheduled from October 12–16, 2020, at SNIEC in Shanghai, say organizers Messe Dusseldorf. https://mdna.com/
Since many international participants can’t visit the show personally due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers created a new online platform, All in Print Cloud, which will be open until the end of the live exhibition for all participants. All in Print Cloud will open on August 10.
All in Print China is the largest trade fair for the printing sector worldwide this year, says Messe Dusseldorf.