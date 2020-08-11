Media analyst Ken Doctor, who’s been covering the news business for Harvard’s Nieman Lab for more than ten years, is launching a company called Lookout Local. Doctor initially made his move public in October 2019.
According to Lookout Local’s website, it’s a public benefit corporation whose “fundamental mission is to serve its communities with new and higher standard of news, information, and of community engagement and interaction.”
Lookout is not aiming to be a supplement or an alternative to the local daily paper, Nieman Lab reported. Lookout sites aim to be the news source of record in their communities, said Nieman Lab.
Lookout will launch first in Santa Cruz, California, where Doctor lives.
Doctor recently chatted with Joshua Benton, Nieman Lab director, about his plans.
https://www.niemanlab.org/2020/08/in-the-arena-ken-doctor-is-moving-from-media-analyst-to-media-ceo-with-lookout-his-plan-for-quality-local-news/