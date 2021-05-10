Repustar, a fact dissemination platform, says The Associated Press will become a contributor.
Social media users can tag Repustar in posts they wish to question or verify, and receive short summaries called “Fact Briefs” in reply. Fact Briefs are contributed by non-partisan research and news organizations on the platform, to address common claims across a range of newsworthy topics and designed to counter misinformation swirling on social media, says a news release. Repustar uses proprietary AI-powered tools to identify and supply these Fact Briefs across social networks when needed by users.
“Misleading content that is designed to attract attention and sell ideology is crowding out facts online and leaving the public disoriented,” said Chandran Sankaran, Repustar’s founder and CEO.
“Repustar seeks to return facts to firmer ground with a new and engaging platform for contributors who can meet the public need for credible documented sources, and clear, calm explanations. Few organizations know how to do this better than AP, and we are excited to welcome this global news organization as an early contributor to Repustar.”
“AP has a long history of fact-checking and has provided accurate and unbiased news for 175 years,” said Tom Januszewski, vice president of partnerships at AP. “We are constantly seeking new ways to advance the power of facts. This collaboration with Repustar is an opportunity to help readers separate fact from fiction when they encounter confusing claims on social media.”
Twitter users can join the growing community of fans of factual information by following @FactSparrow, says a press release.
FactSparrow is an AI-powered bot that fetches Fact Briefs from AP and other contributors on the Repustar platform and delivers them into live conversations.