The Association for Print Technologies (APTech) in partnership with Konica Minolta, has announced its call for entries for the 12th Annual Student Design Competition. This year’s challenge, “Mail Matters,” focuses on the tactile component of marketing and the importance of personalization.
APTech’s Student Design Competition expands awareness and interest in the print industry and exposes the future workforce to print beyond theory, APTech says. The competition encourages designers to go beyond digital renderings and showcase the use of printing enhancements to expand creativity and impact. It’s frequently included in class curriculums, according to APTech.
The theme was chosen to underscore the importance of tactile marketing, with strong studies showing that printed material offers a deeper level of involvement and response for a call-to-action.
In addition to industry exposure, students compete for six cash prizes and bragging rights. First place winners and their instructors will receive a travel stipend to attend Brand Print Americas 2020, Sept. 15-17. Additionally, the first place students will receive an award of $2,000 presented during Brand Print Americas. Second place winners will be awarded $1,500, and the third place winners will receive $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.