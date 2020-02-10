The Association for PRINT Technologies’ LeadingPRINT Summit will be hosted at The National Postal Forum on April 28, at the Orlando World Center Marriott.
The summit is an intensive program developed for industry leaders who want to change the status quo and renew their lease on success, according to APTech. Based on the concept of radical innovation, attendees will learn the realities of business cycles and how to jump the “S-curve” where commoditization, cash flow pressure and sales slow-downs can drive a business to a dangerous tipping point, says APTech.
The LeadingPRINT Summit is an extension of the organization’s LeadingPRINT magazine, podcast series and content platform into live events.
The National Postal Forum (NPF) is a mailing and shipping conference that works directly with the United States Postal Service (USPS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.