The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has upgraded their replica-only app to PageSuite’s new platform, which enables them to combine replica editions with the latest articles from their website, says a press release from PageSuite. This offers readers multiple ways to consume their content, catering for different reading habits, says PageSuite.
“We’re delighted to upgrade the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to our latest platform,” said Ross Murphy, CEO at PageSuite. “As a long-standing client of PageSuite, it's important they benefit from the latest features and are able to offer readers a superior app product. By moving to our latest platform they’ll also be able to take advantage of our quarterly product enhancements too.”
PageSuite is headquartered in Kent, England, and has an office in Boston.