The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has announced that all products will carry a single, new masthead, “designed to ensure readers know all news and information produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is credible, fact-based local journalism regardless of where or how it is published,” says a news release from the paper.
The new masthead is inspired by the 1939 flag used when Cox Enterprises bought the newspaper. It will now appear across the printed paper and digital products including the ePaper, ajc.com, smartphone apps, podcasts and email newsletters, as well as social media channels.
“Whether in print or across a robust offering of digital products, we are one brand, The Atlanta Journal Constitution,” said Publisher Donna B. Hall.
In support of the single brand strategy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has launched an effort to focus on the work of its journalists, called Press On.
Cox Enterprises owns the paper.