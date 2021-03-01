The Australian Parliament on Feb. 25 voted to pass the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) news media bargaining code, which requires the dominant tech platforms to negotiate with and compensate news publishers in Australia for use of their content online.
The News Media Alliance has a reaction here.
Both Facebook and Google have been making deals with Australian publishers, The Drum and others reported. Starting Feb. 17, Facebook had put a blockade on sharing news on its platform in Australia in response to the bargaining code, but went back on its move the next week.