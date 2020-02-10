Automation House Sweden, the holding company of DCOS Sweden, Tensor International and Amal Webline, has acquired a majority of shares in IGA Plauen, based in Plauen, Germany. The acquisition follows many years of cooperation between DCOS and IGA and the company will be renamed DCOS IGA Automation.
IGA is an automation company with roots in the former Manroland Plauen operation specializing in electrical design, software development, machine safety and project management. IGA is well established as a solution provider to printers and partners in the global market.
“DCOS has a proven record of success in the seamless integration of press drives, controls, and closed loop density, register and cut-off control equipment to all existing OEM offset presses. The acquisition of IGA further enhances our capabilities,” says a release on the acquisition.
DCOS completed its first retrofit project in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) in 2011 and several presses in this market have been equipped with DCOS automation. It has always been obvious that a local organization would be advantageous to support sales, project and service efforts, partly due to language, said the release.
