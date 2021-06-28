You have permission to edit this article.
Bee Publishing making changes

The Bee Publishing Company (Connecticut) is making changes to its printing, says The Newtown Bee. As of July 1, all printing is moving from the company’s printing plant on Commerce Road to Trumbull Printing in Trumbull.

The company publishes The Newtown BeeAntiques and The Arts Weekly and The Bee Extra. The publications are currently printed in house by members of Bee Publishing Company’s staff. Special projects, including the annual Guide To Newtown, were handled by Trumbull Printing.

The paper also recently announced that position of editor will transition from Nancy K. Crevier, who is retiring, to Associate Editor John Voket.

