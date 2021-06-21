Better Newspapers (Mascoutah, Illinois) has bought five weekly papers in Illinois, WLDS/WEAI Radio reports. Greg Hoskins, publisher of Better Newspapers, has bought the Greene Prairie Press, the Scott County Times, the Pike Press, the Calhoun News-Herald and the Jersey County Journal from Campbell Publishing.
Better Newspapers is family owned. The company owns 31 other publications in Illinois and Missouri.
The company constructed a regional press plant in Altamont, Illinois, in 2012. The facility prints Better Newspapers publications along with other papers, says Herald Publications.