The Bitterroot Star newspaper (Montana) has been sold to Jesse and Sasha Mullen, publishers Michael and Victoria Howell announced. The Howells owned and operated the paper since they started it in the mid-1980s.
The Mullens own two Montana papers, the Philipsburg Mail and the Silver State Post (Deer Lodge). They also own the Browsing Bison Bookstore in Deer Lodge.
Jesse Mullen had been an executive with Civitas Media based in Charlotte, North Carolina, before moving back to Montana two years ago, the paper said.