The Buffalo Newspaper Guild and The Buffalo News/Lee Enterprises have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract on July 30, according to the guild. The agreement comes after five months of bargaining, says the guild.
"In light of the tentative agreement, the guild is ending its two-week byline strike and thanks the Western New York community for its tremendous outpouring of support," said a statement from the guild.
“We believe this tentative agreement represents a good deal for our members, and a much better deal than what many other newspaper workers across the country are getting,” said Guild President Sandra Tan.
Nearly 1,800 community members signed a petition asking Lee Enterprises and The Buffalo News to reach a deal with the guild.
The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by the guild membership.