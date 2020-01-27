Cellesche Zeitung is using a needed update of its Q.I. Press Controls automation systems to strengthen its collaboration with QIPC, the Dutch specialist in measurement and control equipment for the printing industry. The local German newspaper will enhance the automation of its press in the upgrade.
The Cellesche Zeitung currently has a QIPC IRS system for color register and cut-off control. The new mRC-3D will also control sidelay register.
Nine mRC-3D cameras will be installed on the K&B Colora press in Celle to replace the five IRS cameras. “We are counting on a professional and fast integration of the control of our press,” says Werner Heyer, site manager of Cellesche Zeitung.
Besides the QIPC automation, Cellesche Zeitung uses operating systems from Engineering Automation Electronics (EAE), a sister company of QIPC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.