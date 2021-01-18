The Chicago Tribune and its parent company are moving out of Prudential Plaza at the end of January, the paper said. The move means the paper won’t have a downtown office. In 2018, the paper left the iconic Tribune Tower.
The Tribune newsroom will relocate to the Freedom Center printing facility along the Chicago River north of downtown, staff was informed in a memo on Jan. 11, the paper said.
Due to the pandemic, it’s not clear when many journalists will move into the Freedom Center, the company said, the paper reported.
The paper’s move will increase the large number of vacancies in the wake of the pandemic.
Alden Global Capital is the company’s biggest shareholder.