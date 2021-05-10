CNHI has bought The Transylvania Times (Brevard, North Carolina) from The Transylvania Times Inc, the paper reported. The deal closed May 6. Terms were not disclosed.
CNHI is based in Montgomery, Alabama. It operates 90 community papers, websites and niche publications in 22 Midwest, Southeast, Southwest and Northeast states.
“We are honored to be able to continue the journalism and public service legacy of The Transylvania Times in serving the residents and businesses throughout Transylvania County,” said Donna Barrett, president and CEO of CNHI.