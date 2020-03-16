Major Colombian newspaper Vanguardia Liberal is investing in press automation from Q.I. Press Controls (QIPC) for its recently acquired Goss Universal 50 press. The person in charge of the printing company cited the integration in the control systems of QIPC's subsidiary Engineering Automation Electronics (EAE) as the main reason for joining forces with the Dutch specialist in measurement and control equipment for the print industry.
The Goss Universal 50 press, which will be retrofitted by QIPC, is located at a printing facility in Bucaramanga, in the north of the country. The paper also owns a printing facility in Cartagena. The press in Bucaramanga consists of ten towers and has updated EAE controls.
The Goss Universal 50 press was equipped with outdated QIPC automation. EAE's control systems had already been renewed, but according to Alexander Delgado, deputy manager production of Vanguardia Liberal, it was logical to replace the automation as well.
For the time being, six of the ten towers will be equipped with the mRC-3D color register and cut-off control system. A total of eighteen cameras will be installed for this purpose. "We expect to be able to equip the other four towers with the new QIPC systems in the second half of 2020, so that the entire press will be automated," says Delgado.
