Jerry Healey announced Oct. 29 that he has closed a deal with Landmark Community Newspapers to buy all of their Colorado weekly papers and companion websites. Prior to the acquisition, Colorado Community Media already owned and operated 17 weekly and two monthly papers in the greater Denver area.
New Mexico-based media merger firm Dirks, Van Essen & April represented Landmark in the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The papers acquired are the Brighton Standard Blade, Fort Lupton Press, Commercial City Sentinel Express, Metro Advertiser, Canyon Courier, Clear Creek Courant and 285 Hustler.
“It is with mixed feelings that we sold this group of newspapers which our company has owned for many years,” said Michael Abernathy, president of Landmark Community Newspapers. “In today’s challenging times, we came to the decision that the communities we serve and our employees in the Denver area would be better served being part of a larger Denver-based newspaper group.”