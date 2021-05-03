The Colorado Sun and the National Trust have bought Colorado Community Media, which has 24 weekly and monthly papers serving eight counties including Denver and surrounding the city, the Sun reported.
The Sun partnered with a nonprofit called the National Trust for Local News, which is using this effort to illustrate that national funders and local journalists can work together to keep newspapers owned locally, says the Sun.
The Sun and the National Trust will own and operate these papers together under the new title of Colorado News Conservancy, says the Sun.