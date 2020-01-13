The Columbus Dispatch is relocating its newspaper printing from Columbus to a facility in Indianapolis, the paper reported.
The March shuttering of the Dispatch printing facility, at 5300 Crosswind Drive, will impact 188 employees, the paper said. The closure won’t change the delivery of the paper. The paper’s news and advertising staffs will stay local, the paper said.
The move follows GateHouse Media’s $1.4 billion purchase of Gannett, which was completed in late 2019. The merged company uses the Gannett name. GateHouse had bought the Dispatch in 2015.
The Gannett-owned Cincinnati Enquirer and Kentucky Enquirer are now being printed in Louisville, the Dispatch said. Those papers had been printed in at the Columbus facility for five years. Various smaller Gannett papers in Ohio are also printed in Indianapolis.
The move means earlier deadlines and a shift to the traditional broadsheet size for the Dispatch and the Enquirer. Both papers had switched to compact formats in the mid-2010s.
