On July 30, The New York Times Company postponed its planned return to the office. The date for return has not been scheduled, says The Wrap.
The company had been planning for workers to start to return in September. Its offices will be open for those who want to go in voluntarily, as long as they have proof of vaccination.
“In light of the evolution of the virus, including new trends around the Delta variant and the updated guidance from the CDC this week on masking, we have decided to push out our plans for a full return at this time,” said CEO of the New York Times Company Meredith Kopit Levien in an email that was reported by the Times, The Wrap reported.
The Washington Post has announced its staff will have to show proof of vaccination by mid-September to get into its offices as they reopen and as a condition of their employment, says The Wrap. Exceptions will be made for health-related or religious conflicts.
Google has reset its expected return to October and said vaccines would be needed to come into office, and Twitter closed its San Francisco and New York offices, says The Wrap.