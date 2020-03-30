News & Tech is sad to report that James E. Conley Jr. died on March 20. His Conley Media owns News & Tech.
A newspaperman, business leader, world traveler, philanthropist and art collector, Conley was born in 1943 in Madison, Wisconsin.
His obituary, which ran in Conley publications, read: Conley will be remembered through his media legacy of weekly and daily newspapers, shoppers, city magazines, trade publications and extensive art collections that will continue to be open to the public through the Heritage Museum of Asian Art in Chicago and the Tucson Desert Art Museum in Tucson, Arizona.
He began his career in newspapers in 1967 at the Wall Street Journal and in 1969 purchased the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen newspaper with business partner, Francis “Bill” Connors. Thus, began a lifelong love affair of newspapering … acquiring and building them throughout his life, including the Waukesha Freeman, West Bend Daily News, Oconomowoc Enterprise, Daily Citizen, Ozaukee County News Graphic and others. Jim started two city magazines, Tucson Lifestyle in 1983 and MKE Lifestyle in 1993, and in 1990 began publishing a trade magazine for the media industry, News & Tech, which was started by current publisher, Mary L. Van Meter, in 1987.
Through his many endeavors he continued to be an active, persistent voice in the necessity for accurate and unbiased reporting to the American public.
