Printing Industries of America (PIA) has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Continuous Improvement Conference scheduled for April 5-8 in Columbus, Ohio, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“The health and safety of our attendees is of our utmost concern. After closely monitoring the situation for many days, we were forced to make this very tough decision,” said Michael Makin, president and CEO of Printing Industries of America.
“We wish to honor the recommendations of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other state health officials that large gatherings be postponed or cancelled to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” said Jim Workman, vice president of PIA’s Center for Research and Technology.
Updates will be posted at ci.printing.org and the organization will plan to host a continuous improvement edition of its Ready! virtual series in the fall to fill the educational void left by the cancellation. Concerns regarding registrations and exhibitor contracts can be directed to jworkman@printing.org.
