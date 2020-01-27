Country Media has made a deal to acquire the daily paper in Coos Bay along with weekly papers in Bandon and Reedsport (all in Oregon), the Curry Coastal Pilot reported. The company purchased the Del Norte Triplicate and Curry Coastal Pilot last summer.
Country Media President Steve Hungerford said the deal will close Jan. 31.
Southwest Oregon Publishing, a subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, is selling the World in Coos Bay, the Western World in Bandon and the Umpqua Post in Reedsport to Country Media.
Country Media is an Oregon family-owned company with headquarters in Salem, according to the Curry Coastal Pilot.
Country Media also has twice-weekly papers in Crescent City and Brookings as well as papers serving Lincoln City, Tillamook, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Clatskanie and St. Helens, Oregon; Langdon and Bowman, North Dakota; and Baker, Montana.
