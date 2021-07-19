The Daily Gazette says it will be acquiring The Leader-Herald in Gloversville, New York, part of The Ogden Newspapers, from the
Nutting Company, a holding company that operates a number of media, hospitality and entertainment businesses.
“As a family-owned newspaper, it gives everyone at the Gazette great pride knowing that we are continuing the mission and legacy of another family-owned newspaper like The Leader-Herald,” said Daily Gazette board chairwoman Elizabeth “Betsie” Hume Lind.
Within 60 days, the Leader-Herald will go from afternoon publication to morning delivery.
Cailin Brown will be editor of The Leader-Herald. Brown is the managing editor of the Gazette. Gazette President and Publisher John DeAugustine will be named publisher of The Leader-Herald.
The Leader-Herald acquisition is a continuation of The Daily Gazette’s business growth and diversification strategy, which began a few years ago with the purchase of an Image360 franchise. Image360 is a sign and graphics company owned by the Gazette.
More recently, the Gazette purchased the Amsterdam Recorder along with two of its weeklies, the Courier-Standard-Enterprise and the Fulton County Express.
The Gazette purchased a FedEx Ground franchise and its assets from RM Logistics of Rotterdam, New York, at the end of 2019.
The Gazette also operates an events business that plans and hosts events including weddings, signature community events and events for people 50 and older.