The Gannett-ownedDevils Lake Daily Journal (North Dakota) is moving its printing, the paper reported Aug. 9. Starting in mid-September, theDevils Lake Daily Journal will be printed at facilities in Bismarck.
The final edition to come off the Devils Lake Daily Journal press operations will be for Sept. 10. https://www.devilslakejournal.com/story/news/2021/08/09/devils-lake-daily-journal-begin-printing-bismarck/5506035001/
Seven pressroom employees will be affected by the move, said the paper. Most are part-time workers.
The consolidation of production has been a recent trend in the industry, the paper points out.