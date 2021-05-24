DPG Media has moved to automate their 6-tower KBA Commander press at their facility in The Hague, The Netherlands, with a full automation package from Q.I. Press Controls (QIPC), a specialist for measurement and control systems for the printing industry. With this order, all three Dutch print facilities of DPG Media will be fully automated by QIPC’s solutions.
DPG Media is the largest media company in The Netherlands with a portfolio of national, regional and local titles.
“An extension of the press automation was essential to continue our printing operations in The Hague,” said Ruud de Klerk, director of DPG Media. “Not only to secure overall quality standards, but also to improve our efficiency.”