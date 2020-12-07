The 2021 drupa trade fair is cancelled, organizers Messe Dusseldorf have announced, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next live event will take place as scheduled, from May 28–June 7, 2024, in Dusseldorf, Germany.
During the time drupa, an international trade fair for the printing and packaging industries, was originally scheduled, organizers are offering “virtual.drupa,” a digital event from April 20–23, 2021. Also on tap: A drupa preview day, the third such event, on Dec. 8.
The decision to cancel the live event follows recent announcements from major participants that they dropped out of the 2021 fair, including Konica Minolta, Ricoh, Canon, Screen, Xerox, EFI, Kodak, Fujifilm and HP, the fair’s biggest exhibitor.
“The pandemic has caused great uncertainty among exhibitors and visitors regarding participation in drupa 2021. Travel restrictions and budget pressure have increasingly intensified the situation in the print industry," said Erhard Wienkamp, managing director of Messe Dusseldorf. “We have made this decision together with our partners, who support this step. It was preceded by a detailed process of considering the current conditions and the needs of the industry.”