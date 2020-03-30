In mid-March, the postponement of the drupa trade fair for print tech to April 20-30, 2021, was announced. Sabine Geldermann, the director of drupa and the global head of print technologies for organizer Messe Dusseldorf, answered a few questions recently on the cancelation and plans going forward. “Having weighed up all the parameters and in view of the international trade fair calendar, the date chosen, 20-30 April 2021, is the earliest and best possible date,” said Geldermann.
“Our exhibitors will certainly present some of their innovations this year already, using different formats such as customer events or digital platforms,” she said. But those efforts don’t replace drupa, she said. “It is all about human needs, haptic experiences and running machines that fascinate participants and which definitely cannot be fulfilled at this point by digital media,” she said.
As a result of drupa's postponement, the most important trade show in Messe Dusseldorf’s international portfolio, All in Print China, in Shanghai in October, will become the largest print trade show in 2020, she said. PPP Manila in October will provide an additional platform. And indoprint in Jakarta, planned for September 2020, will also take place on schedule, according to current planning. Those seeking more info can visit www.drupa.com and www.mdna.com.
