The drupa trade fair scheduled for June 16-26 has been postponed until April 20-30, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the postponement, organizer Messe Dusseldorf is following the recommendation of the crisis management team of the German federal government to take into account principles of the Robert Koch Institute (Berlin) when assessing the risk of major events.
In addition, there was a ruling issued by the city of Dusseldorf on March 11 that generally prohibits major events with more than 1,000 participants present at the same time.
“The decision was taken in close consultation with our advisory boards and sponsoring associations,” says Werner Dornscheidt, chairman of the board of Messe Dusseldorf. It also reflects the wishes of individual industries, says a news release from drupa organizers. “As their partner, we are currently doing everything in our power to reduce the economic losses suffered by our exhibitors.”
Drupa president Claus Bolza-Schunemann agrees. “A postponement of drupa was unavoidable after the latest developments. The decision is therefore right and responsible. Many exhibitors start their logistical preparations in the middle of March — today's announcement of the postponement enables all those affected to react now, reschedule and prepare for the event date in April 2021. The excitement for 'embrace the future' remains undiminished — also in 2021.”
Those needing more info on drupa 2021 should contact Messe Dusseldorf North America at info@mdna.com or visit www.drupa.com or www.mdna.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.