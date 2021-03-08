On March 28, the Missoulian (Montana) press will be fired up for the last time.
Lee Enterprises owns the paper.
Going forward,the paper will be printed in Helena. The change comes on the heels of the sale of the Missoulian building at 500 South Higgins.
“It’s been a good run,” said Todd Matthews, who has operated the press for more than a decade.
Matthews is one of four press operators who print the Missoulian and other publications daily.
To see more, go here.
CUTLINE MISSOULA4: The last Missoulian press operators and maintenance crew gather on March 2. Clockwise from upper left are Robert Guiffre, Shaun Morin, Larry Sorenson, Todd Matthews, Jerry Bush and Bill Dallman. (Photo: Tom Bauer, Missoulian)
CUTLINE MISSOULA2: Todd Matthews loads a roll of newsprint into the splicer. (Photo: Tom Bauer, Missoulian)
CUTLINE MISSOULA3: A press operator's hands are stained with ink every shift. (Photo: Tom Bauer, Missoulian)