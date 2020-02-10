The Enfield Press (East Longmeadow, Massachusetts) will produce its last paper on Feb. 20, company officials said, the Journal Inquirer (Manchester, Connecticut) reported.
Reminder Publishing owns the Enfield Press.
Fran Smith, general manager of Reminder, said the weekly is not financially workable. Smith said other Reminder papers cover northern Connecticut, the Journal Inquirer reported.
Reminder Publishing bought the Enfield Press’s parent, the Westfield News Group, last summer. The company has a number of publications in Massachusetts, including the Chicopee Herald, the East Longmeadow Reminder, the Pennysaver, the Springfield Reminder, the Westfield News and magazines Go Local and Prime.
The Enfield Press launched in 1880 as The Thompsonville Press.
Overall, Smith is optimistic about Reminder’s future in the area, the Journal Inquirer said. “We’re in growth mode,” Smith said. “We expect to be adding more newspapers.”
