Facebook is launching Facebook News, a dedicated space for national and local news, in the U.K. in January 2021.
With Facebook News, the social media giant will “pay publishers for content that is not already on the platform, help publishers reach new audiences and bring more advertising and subscription opportunities,” says Facebook in a Nov. 30 news release on the service.
The first group of publishers featured in Facebook News in the UK includes Archant, Conde Nast, The Economist, ESI Media, Guardian Media Group, Hearst, Iliffe, JPI Media, Midland News Association, Reach, STV and others.
“The UK launch in January will build on the success Facebook News has seen in the U.S., where we’ve found more than 95% of the traffic Facebook News delivers to publishers is new audiences that have not interacted with those news outlets in the past,” says the news release.