The owners of the weekly Fillmore County Journal (Preston, Minnesota) bought the Bluff Country Newspaper Group publications and have discontinued all six titles: The Chatfield News, Spring Valley Tribune, Tri-County Record, Fillmore County News Leader, Spring Grove Herald and Bluff Country Reader. The Fillmore County Journal will take on the role of official legal newspaper for all cities, schools, townships and county governments covered by those papers, the Fillmore County Journal reported. The Fillmore paper will also boost circulation from 13,500 to nearly 18,000 households in the Minnesota counties of Fillmore, Houston, and Mower. Many of the Bluff Country Newspaper Group employees will be brought on board in the new arrangement, the paper said. https://fillmorecountyjournal.com/journal-expands/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.