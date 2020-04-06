The owners of the weekly Fillmore County Journal (Preston, Minnesota) bought the Bluff Country Newspaper Group publications and have discontinued all six titles: The Chatfield News, Spring Valley Tribune, Tri-County Record, Fillmore County News Leader, Spring Grove Herald and Bluff Country Reader. The Fillmore County Journal will take on the role of official legal newspaper for all cities, schools, townships and county governments covered by those papers, the Fillmore County Journal reported. The Fillmore paper will also boost circulation from 13,500 to nearly 18,000 households in the Minnesota counties of Fillmore, Houston, and Mower. Many of the Bluff Country Newspaper Group employees will be brought on board in the new arrangement, the paper said. https://fillmorecountyjournal.com/journal-expands/
The March-April issue of News & Tech magazine is now online at newsandtech .com
In This Issue
WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, is postponing its World News Media Congress in Zar…
The News Media Alliance and Digital Content Next released a statement April 3 calling on digital adver…
Newspapers and industry organizations continue to make changes as the COVID-19 crisis goes on.
Media buying platform Adwanted Group has acquired SRDS, a unit for locating and comparing digital and …
As part of a WAN-IFRA webinar, four experts discussed the ethics of covering the COVID-19 pandemic, an…
The severeity of the Covid-19 pandemic means the annual WAN-IFRA World News Media Congress, initially …
The COVID-19 crisis has forced newspaper publishers to make changes to how they operate their print pr…
Mutuma Mathiu, Editorial Director of Nation Media Group in Kenya used a face mask for the first time i…
