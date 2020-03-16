Flint Group CPS sent customers an update on March 10 about the impact of coronavirus on supply to the industry.
Michael Podd, chief procurement officer and senior VP commercial, reports “Like many companies, we have observed some delays in the supply of raw materials as a result of manufacturing and freight disruptions within China. CPS presently continues to have sufficient inventory to support your business, and has additional stock on the water inbound. Further, Flint CPS procurement and supply chain teams continue to activate alternative region sourcing options to further mitigate any potential supply issues.
“In the event this is insufficient, we will expedite raw material shipments where feasible, and will be fully transparent with our customers on any additional cost. We will of course prioritize existing customers, particularly those with long term contracts.”
CPS Inks is a global Flint Group business unit offering offset and publication gravure inks, blankets and consumables to offset web and offset sheetfed printers. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Flint Group employs some 6,800 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.